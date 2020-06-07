Maharashtra Governor condoles demise of Chandrakanta Goyal
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday visited the residence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal here and conveyed condolences to him over the demise of his mother and former MLA Chandrakanta Goyal.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:19 IST
Union Minister Goyal announced the demise of his mother on Twitter yesterday. He wrote, "My mother spent her whole life serving others and she also taught me to live life the same way." (ANI)
