Tejashwi Yadav asks Bihar CM to stop doing 'headline management' and focus on 'corona management'
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over coronavirus management in the state and asked him to stop doing "headline management".ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 09:44 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over coronavirus management in the state and asked him to stop doing "headline management". "Why is Chief Minister silent on improving/expanding healthcare infrastructure? We asked many times to inform about the status of ventilators, ICU beds and expansion of testing centres but you did not answer. Is this not your failure? Stop doing headline management and do corona management," tweeted Yadav (translated from Hindi).
RJD on Sunday observed 'Garib Adhikaar Diwas' in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally. Yadav had said that the double engine government has tortured poor people and the state government is only focused towards satisfying its hunger for power. (ANI)
