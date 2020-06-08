Left Menu
BJP fields Kadadi, Gasti as candidates for RS polls

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:56 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday fielded Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti as it's candidates forthe June 19 Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka, ignoring the recommendations of the state BJP unit. The state unit had recommended the names of Prabhakar Kore, Ramesh Katti and Prakash Shetty.

The names of the two candidates were announced in a party statement in Delhi. Election is scheduled on June 19 to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, represented by Rajeev Gowda and B K Hariprasad of Congress, Prabhakar Kore of BJP and D Kupendra Reddy of JD(S) that will fall vacant on June 25, with their retirement.

June 9 is the last date for filing nominations. Party sources said both Kadadi and Gasti come from an RSS background.

Kadadi hails from Belagavi, while Gasti is a resident of Raichur. The 54-year-old Eranna Kadadi started his active political career in 1989 and unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Arambhavi constituency in 1994 on a BJP ticket.

He had also served as the Belagavi district Panchayat president in 2010. Ashok Gasti is a lawyer by profession and former general secretary of the BJP's OBC Cell.

He is the former chairperson of the Backward Class Development Corporation..

