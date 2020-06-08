Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP workers provided food to over 11 crore people during coronavirus pandemic: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that BJP workers have provided one time meal to more than 11 crore people during the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:35 IST
BJP workers provided food to over 11 crore people during coronavirus pandemic: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a virtual rally in New Delhi on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that BJP workers have provided one time meal to more than 11 crore people during the coronavirus pandemic. The Home Minister attended the virtual Odisha Jan Samvad Rally at the BJP headquarters here. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present.

Shah said, "Crore of BJP workers provided one-time meal to more than 11 crore people. I want to thank BJP president JP Naddaji and all party workers. Seeing a party worker helping migrants in this crisis makes me proud. I wholeheartedly congratulate the party president, his team and all the party workers for this." He said that BJP is not in politics just to get power. "We do Jan Samvad to understand people's problem. We give our account of work to the people. Coronavirus is a challege for humanity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also advised for social distancing but it can never become a distance between the people and BJP."

"Led by National President JP Nadda, we are now getting in touch with people via virtual rallies. I feel that this tradition started by Naddaji is going to show to the world that even in pandemic a party can establish Jan Samvaad through virtual rally with people," Shah said. He also said that when the pandemic happened, many migrant labourers wanted to meet their relatives. Camps were set up by governments in the states and arrangements were made for people to stay there. All the governments did good work, he further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Felling of slave trader statue prompts fresh look at British history

The toppling by anti-racism protesters of a statue of a slave trader in the English port city of Bristol has given new urgency to a debate about how Britain should confront some of the darkest chapters of its history. The statue of Edward C...

Dhoni's mental toughness made him special: Taibu

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Tatenda Taibu feels that Mahendra Singh Dhonis mental toughness separated him from his contempraries. ...The first time I saw Dhoni, if Im to be honest...he had come with the India A side. I thought Karthik w...

Sarpanch shot dead by militants in J-K's Anantnag

Militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Ajay Pandit, sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot at by militants i...

UK's quarantine will be quashed or dropped - Ryanair's O'Leary

The United Kingdoms coronavirus quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europes biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday, Ryanair boss Michael OLeary told Reuters. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020