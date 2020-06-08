Left Menu
Politicians cutting across party lines wish Kejriwal speedy recovery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:48 IST
Cutting across party lines, politicians on Monday wished a speedy recovery to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has quarantined himself after feeling unwell and will undergo the COVID-19 test. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wished Kejriwal a speedy recovery and said the chief minister will undergo the COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

"Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal complained of fever and throat pain yesterday on June 7 afternoon. He has gone into self-quarantine at home on the advice of doctors. Tomorrow, on June 9, he will get himself tested for COVID-19. I pray for his speedy recovery," Singh said in a tweet. On hearing the news, Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta spoke to Kejriwal to enquire about his well-being.

"On hearing about Arvind Kejriwal feeling unwell, I spoke to him and asked about his well being. I pray to god for his speedy recovery," he said in a tweet. Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said as a resident of Ghaziabad, he can get treatment in Kaushambi.

"I pray that you test negative. But just in case you need treatment, I hope #Kaushambi has good hospitals. Get well soon, @ArvindKejriwal," he tweeted. Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished for his speedy recovery. "I have read several media reports on @ArvindKejriwal  Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery & hope he joins back public service soon," Banerjee tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also wished Kejriwal a speedy recovery. "Arvind Kejriwal ji, I wish for your speedy recovery," he tweeted.

BJP member and former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra also wished the chief minister a speedy recovery. "Wish you a speedy recovery. I hope the COVID-19 test results come out negative," Mishra tweeted.

Kumar Vishwas, who was closely associated with the Kejriwal-led AAP, also took to Twitter to wish the chief minister a speedy recovery. "Get well soon Arvind Kejriwal," he wrote.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also posted a message on Twitter. "Wishing Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal ji a speedy recovery," she said in a tweet.

AAP members prayed for the well-being of the party leader. AAP spokesperson and MLA from Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha said his thoughts, wishes and prayers were with the chief minister.

"Dear @ArvindKejriwal - you are our inspiration and hero - a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you. #TakeCareAK," he said in a tweet. AAP MLA from Kalkaji Atishi also hoped that the chief minister will recover soon. "With the power of a million wishes, our CM will definitely feel better soon. #TakeCareAK," she said in a tweet.

