Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed urges opposition to be patient for elections amid COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:00 IST
Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed urges opposition to be patient for elections amid COVID-19
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@AbiyAhmedAli)

Ethiopia's prime minister, Abiy Ahmed has called on opposition members to be patient amid concerns that the postponement of elections will create a constitutional crisis and stoke political tension.

"If the election is extended, it is only by months, so the opposition parties need to have the patience for a few months, prepare and within the time-frame given by the electoral board, carry out a democratic election that is acceptable by all, "Abiy Ahmed said in a speech to parliament on Monday.

The Horn of Africa nation's electoral board delayed the vote from August because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers are assessing how to deal with the legality of the government given that the mandate of the current administration expires on Oct 10.

The election is seen as a test of the popularity of Abiy, who rose to power more than two years ago following the resignation of Hailemariam Desalegn and won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for efforts to end hostilities with neighboring Eritrea.

Yet, protests and ethnic violence continue and further political instability could threaten moves to open up the economy of the country with sub-Saharan Africa's second-biggest population.

Some opposition members have called for a transitional government. The ruling Prosperity Party was opposed to postponing the election, Abiy said.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CMO sanitised after PA of senior IAS officer tests COVID-19 positive

The personal assistant PA of a senior IAS officer working in Telangana CMO has tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources. The sources added that the PA had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6, following which the health authorit...

Voices from the streets; why protesters are marching the world over

Protesters around the world have taken to the streets in response to events in the United States, where the death in police custody of black man George Floyd has sparked a wave of anti-racism demonstrations. Reuters interviewed five people ...

Sudan calls for renewed talks on Blue Nile dam

Sudan has called for the resumption of talks with Egypt and Ethiopia on the giant Blue Nile hydropower dam after the failure of a U.S-led mediation effort earlier this year. The three countries have been at odds over the filling and operati...

Crews dismantling Indianapolis Confederate soldiers monument

Workers in Indianapolis on Monday started dismantling a monument that is dedicated to Confederate soldiers who died at a Union prison camp in the city. Mayor Joe Hogsett announced last week that the monument would be removed from Garfield P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020