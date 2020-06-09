Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong leader says financial hub cannot afford any more 'chaos'

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 09:26 IST
Hong Kong leader says financial hub cannot afford any more 'chaos'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday the city could not afford further "chaos" as it marked the first anniversary of the start of rolling mass pro-democracy protests.

More than a million people flooded the streets a year ago to protest a bill by Lam's government that would have allowed people to be extradited to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party, for trial. Lam later withdrew the bill but the legislation triggerd widespread concern that the central government in Beijing was stifling freedoms in the global financial hub, sparking months of anti-government protests.

"All of us can see the difficulty we have been through in the past year, and due to such serious situations we have more problems to deal with," Lam said during her weekly media conference, which coincided with the anniversary. "We need to learn from mistakes, I wish all lawmakers can learn from mistakes - that Hong Kong cannot bear such chaos."

After a relative lull in protests during the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrators have returned to the streets in recent weeks and more rallies are expected. Activists have called for people to gather at lunchtime and later on Thursday to mark the anniversary of last year's mass rally. They have also announced plans to hold a referendum on Sunday about whether to launch a city-wide strike against national security laws proposed last month.

That legislation, which authorities insist will focus on "troublemakers" who pose a threat to national security, has ratcheted tensions higher. Lam cautioned against the activists' plans to hold a strike referendum. "Over the past year, Hong Kongers and the world have been bearing witness to the deteriorating situation in Hong Kong, with Beijing tightening its grip over the city's liberties, democracy activist Joshua Wong said in a Twitter feed.

On Monday, a Chinese official suggested that the degree of autonomy that Hong Kong would have when the post-colonial agreement on its status runs out in 2047 could depend on how the city behaves until then. (Reporting By Carol Mang, Yanni Chow, and Donny Kwok, Clare Jim and Noah Sin; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jane Wardell)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Kohli understands that respect for him as cricketer will come from success in Tests: Rahul Dravid

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid has said that Virat Kohli understands that the real respect for him as a cricketer will come through success in the longest format of the game. Dravid, popularly known as The Wall, also said that Test batsm...

Fashion industry has huge role to play in eradicating racism: Victoria Beckham

Designer Victoria Beckham believes the fashion industry has a big responsibility to promote inclusivity and show the world the way to grow above colour, class and creed. The 46-year-old fashion designer said the protest against systemic rac...

Woman shot dead over extra-marital affair in UP's Moradabad

A woman was allegedly shot dead by another woman here on Monday for allegedly having an affair with her husband, the police said. The alleged attacker, identified as Shabana, has been arrested. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where s...

Khandwa judge tests positive for COVID-19; Madhya Pradesh HC assigns duties to Burhanpur sessions judge

A judge from the lower court has tested positive for COVID-19 in Khandwa district, leading the Madhya Pradesh High Court to pass an order and assigning his duties and that of others to the sessions judge of Burhanpur. The order was passed o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020