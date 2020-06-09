Karnataka Legislative Council polls to 7 seats to be held on June 29

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced that polls to seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 29. Seven MLAs -- Naseer Ahmed, Jayamma, MC Venugopal, NS Bose Raju, HM Revanna, TA Sharavana and DU Mallikarjuna -- will be completing their tenure on June 30.

Polling will be held between 9 am to 4 pm on June 29 while the votes will be counted from 5 pm. The EC has decided to issue the notification on June 11, after which the nominations can be made till June 18.

The poll panel has also directed the Chief Secretary of Karnataka in a notice to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election. (ANI)