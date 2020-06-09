Left Menu
Georgia Democrats face off in Senate primary after delay

But the state's chief election officer has warned that voters could face long lines and results may be slow to be reported, as poll closures and virus restrictions complicate in-person voting and counties work to process a huge increase in paper ballots received by mail.Top Democrats in the Senate primary include former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and former candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico.

Georgia Democrats face off in Senate primary after delay

The Democratic candidates vying to take on Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia in November face off in a primary election Tuesday after weeks of delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the state's chief election officer has warned that voters could face long lines and results may be slow to be reported, as poll closures and virus restrictions complicate in-person voting and counties work to process a huge increase in paper ballots received by mail.

Top Democrats in the Senate primary include former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and former candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico. Perdue, a close ally of President Donald Trump, is seeking a second term in November as Republicans look to hold the White House and Senate majority. He drew no GOP primary opposition.

The race has proven to be anything but predictable, with election day postponed and campaigns forced almost entirely online because of the coronavirus and the final days seeing widespread protests and civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Criticism of the Trump administration's response on both fronts has added fuel to Democrats' ambitions of winning in Georgia, where Republicans still dominate statewide elections, but Democrats are increasingly making gains.

If no candidate receives more than 50 per cent of votes, the top two finishers will advance to an Aug. 11 primary runoff. Other Democrats in the race include former ACLU of Georgia head Maya Dillard Smith, Air Force veteran James Knox and another hopeful, Marckeith DeJesus. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that voters should expect to face longer lines. He also said his office won't begin to release partial results until “the last precinct has closed” and predicted that the winners may not be known for days thereafter.

