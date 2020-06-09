British opposition leader Starmer takes a knee in support of Black Lives Matter

British opposition leader Starmer takes a knee in support of Black Lives MatterReuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:38 IST
British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was photographed taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Tuesday. The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protests against police brutality across America that have spread globally and reinvigorated the campaign for racial justice.
In Britain, tens of thousands took to the streets in London and other cities to protests over the weekend, with more demonstrations planned in the coming days. "We kneel with all those opposing anti-Black racism #BlackLivesMatter," Starmer said in a tweet alongside a picture of him and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner kneeling inside a parliamentary office.
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour Party
- Keir Starmer
- British
- George Floyd
- America
- Minneapolis
- London
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Shock defeat Mayhem in wild final to claim May Melee America
Americans spend holiday at beaches and parks as virus death toll nears 100,000
FEATURE-'No time': Latin America's slum dwellers lead coronavirus battle
Indian American NGO releases USD 10,000 for Amphan disaster relief
Tomb of woman who loved British army officer to be repaired