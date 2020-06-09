Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhilesh Yadav hits out at BJP, says billions being spent on virtual rallies

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticized Union Home Minister for holding virtual rallies for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar and West Bengal and said billions are being spent on campaigning.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:45 IST
Akhilesh Yadav hits out at BJP, says billions being spent on virtual rallies
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticized Union Home Minister for holding virtual rallies for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar and West Bengal and said billions are being spent on campaigning. In a tweet in Hindi and without taking Amit Shah's name, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "Like in Bihar, there are billions spend in West Bengal with a costly virtual rally today. Though it is proclaimed that these are not election rallies then why there is an attempt to reach the booth level. BJP is actually setting a world record of lies."

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah today addressed a virtual rally termed as West Bengal Jan Samvad rally. He did similar virtual rallies for Odisha and Bihar in the past two days. Addressing a virtual West Bengal Jan Samvad rally, he said that West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated despite democracy strengthening its roots in the country.Shah reiterated how BJP lost 100 of its workers due to political violence in West Bengal. He also paid tribute to the victims of political violence in the state along with that who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan.(ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh row: Indian, Chinese troops undertakes symbolic disengagement; div commanders to meet on Wednesday

India and Chinese armies have undertaken a symbolic disengagement in a few areas in eastern Ladakh in displaying their resolve to end the border standoff peacefully even as the two sides are set to hold another round of Major General-level ...

AEPC seeks costing proposals from Amazon for selling masks, PPE kits

Apparel exporters body AEPC on Tuesday said it has sought special costing proposals from e-commerce giant Amazon for selling masks and personal protective equipment PPE kits through the portal of the company. The Apparel Export Promotion ...

Bullock cart swept away in flash flood in Gujarat; 4 die

Four members of a family, including a woman and her two children, died after the bullock cart they were travelling on was washed away in flash flood at a village in Gujarats Amreli district on Tuesday, said police. The tragic incident took ...

India issues demarche to Pak High Commission over alleged targeting of minorities

India on Tuesday issued a strong demarche to the Pakistani High Commission here over the systematic and targeted demolition of houses belonging to the minority Hindu community in Punjab province of the neighboring country, official sources ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020