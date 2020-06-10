Left Menu
Sudan committee seizes Bashir's bank account, closes FX bureaus

The Empowerment Removal Committee has been charged by the attorney general with dismantling the system built by Bashir after his ouster in April last year.It oversees investigations into crimes involving public funds and corruption by the former president and members of his extended family and old regime.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 10-06-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 02:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Sudanese anti-corruption committee said on Tuesday it had confiscated a bank account belonging to ousted President Omar al-Bashir and closed five foreign exchange bureaus used to fund his regime.

It oversees investigations into crimes involving public funds and corruption by the former president and members of his extended family and old regime. The committee seized a bank account of Bashir through which every month millions of U.S. dollars were channeled, it told a news conference. It also fired dozens of civil servants belonging to the old regime.

Mohamed al-Hassan al-Amin, a lawyer for Bashir, said he was unaware of details of the alleged bank account and transactions. He warned against a "political justice" against Bashir. A Sudanese court handed Bashir a first, two-year sentence in December on corruption charges. He also faces trials and investigations over the killing of protesters and his role in the 1989 coup that brought him to power.

