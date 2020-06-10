CM Gehlot calls Cong MLAs for meeting ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called Congress MLAs and the Independents backing the party for a meeting, in which the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the state are likely to be discussed

The elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in the state are scheduled for June 19. “The MLAs have been asked to reach the chief minister's residence for the meeting this evening,” party source said. The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the elections while the BJP fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat

In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state.