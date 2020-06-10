SC defers for 2 weeks plea of Saritha Nair challenging Rahul Gandhi's election from Wayanad
The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred for two weeks hearing on solar scam convict Saritha Nair's plea challenging the election of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:42 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred for two weeks hearing on solar scam convict Saritha Nair's plea challenging the election of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala. A bench headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde adjourned the petition challenging Gandhi's election from Wayanad constituency for two weeks.
Nair and her husband Biju Radhakrishnan were sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Coimbatore court in October last year in connection with the solar panel scam. The solar panel scam involved a fraudulent solar energy company, Team Solar Energy, floated by Nair, which used two women to create political contacts and duped several people to the tune of crores of rupees. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Wayanad
- Sharad Arvind Bobde
- Supreme Court
- Congress
- Kerala
- Coimbatore
ALSO READ
Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of 'problems and miseries' of migrant labourers
U.S. Supreme Court rejects request to block at-risk prisoner transfers
U.S. Supreme Court declines to block at-risk prisoner transfer plan
Texas Supreme Court blocks ruling that expanded voting by mail
Brazil's Bolsonaro urges Supreme Court to shelve 'fake news' probe