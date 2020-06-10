Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC defers for 2 weeks plea of Saritha Nair challenging Rahul Gandhi's election from Wayanad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred for two weeks hearing on solar scam convict Saritha Nair's plea challenging the election of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:42 IST
SC defers for 2 weeks plea of Saritha Nair challenging Rahul Gandhi's election from Wayanad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred for two weeks hearing on solar scam convict Saritha Nair's plea challenging the election of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala. A bench headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde adjourned the petition challenging Gandhi's election from Wayanad constituency for two weeks.

Nair and her husband Biju Radhakrishnan were sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Coimbatore court in October last year in connection with the solar panel scam. The solar panel scam involved a fraudulent solar energy company, Team Solar Energy, floated by Nair, which used two women to create political contacts and duped several people to the tune of crores of rupees. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Gunman shoots at California police station, wounds deputy

A sheriffs deputy was wounded Wednesday while responding to a report that a gunman was firing shots at a central California police station, authorities said. The shooter remained on the loose and a search was underway in the downtown area o...

Piaggio India launches e-commerce platform

Piaggio India on Wednesday launched an e-commerce platform with two exclusive online stores for its two brands Vespa and Aprilia considering consumer safety in the current coronavirus pandemic. Through the online stores, customers can now e...

European tourist hotspots hope to lure Britons despite quarantine

With Britons still unsure if they can travel to holiday in Europe this summer, its restaurants, hotels and bars are increasingly anxious about losing their business.As major European countries began lifting the shutters on businesses closed...

BJP says it's no longer India of 1962, asks Rahul to not raise questions on Twitter over border standoff

It is no longer the India of 1962 and the country is led by a courageous leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not by the Congress, the BJP asserted on Wednesday, hitting back at the opposition party for its attack on the government ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020