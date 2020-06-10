Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House defends Trump's conspiracy theory tweet on Buffalo protester

The White House on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump's promotion of an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old protester injured by police in Buffalo, saying it was Trump's "prerogative" to raise questions about the incident.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:49 IST
White House defends Trump's conspiracy theory tweet on Buffalo protester
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credit:freevsg.org

The White House on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump's promotion of an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old protester injured by police in Buffalo, saying it was Trump's "prerogative" to raise questions about the incident. The protester, Martin Gugino, was shoved by police and critically injured when he approached them during a march against racism and police brutality in an incident that was captured on video and led to criminal charges against the officers involved. It was one of many protests after George Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Trump, offering no evidence, tweeted on Tuesday that Gugino's fall could be a "set up" with ties to the anti-fascist movement antifa. Trump and other Republicans have sought to blame violence that has flared at some protests on antifa despite little evidence. Regarding Gugino, the Republican president cited a report by pro-Trump channel One America News Network, which also offered no evidence. The OANN piece was narrated by a Russian native who has worked for the Kremlin-controlled Sputnik news outlet, according to the Daily Beast and the New York Times.

"The president was just raising some questions, some legitimate ones, about that particular interaction. And it's his prerogative to do so," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News on Wednesday. Democrats and other critics have blasted Trump's tweet and urged the president to apologize, while numerous Republicans in Congress and Trump's chief of Staff Mark Meadows declined to comment, according to media reports.

A lawyer for Gugino called Trump's statement "dark, dangerous, and untrue," according to media reports. Gugino told USA TODAY he had "no comment other than Black Lives Matter" and that he has been released from intensive care and "should recover eventually." Buffalo Police Officers Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, face felony assault charges over the incident.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-With crisis response in place, Fed focuses on long term

The Federal Reserve completes its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with attention turning from its massive response to the coronavirus pandemic and toward its still-developing plans to strengthen and lengthen a nascent economic recovery. ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow retreat ahead of Fed outlook; Nasdaq hits new high

The SP 500 and Dow slipped on Wednesday, as losses in financial stocks outweighed a boost from technology, with focus shifting to the Federal Reserves first projections on the economy since the coronavirus outbreak.The tech-heavy Nasdaq, by...

Gunman shoots at California police station, wounds deputy

A sheriffs deputy was wounded Wednesday while responding to a report that a gunman was firing shots at a central California police station, authorities said. The shooter remained on the loose and a search was underway in the downtown area o...

Piaggio India launches e-commerce platform

Piaggio India on Wednesday launched an e-commerce platform with two exclusive online stores for its two brands Vespa and Aprilia considering consumer safety in the current coronavirus pandemic. Through the online stores, customers can now e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020