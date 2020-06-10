Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin's foes divided over Russian vote that could extend his rule

In the July 1 vote, Russians will vote to approve or reject constitutional reforms including a change that would allow Putin to serve two more six-year terms, if re-elected, instead of stepping down in 2024.Putin's approval rating, though still high at 59%, has slipped to its lowest since 1999, the Levada pollster says, and the coronavirus pandemic poses one of the biggest challenges of his more than 20-year rule.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:03 IST
Putin's foes divided over Russian vote that could extend his rule

President Vladimir Putin's opponents agree a nationwide vote next month that could extend his rule is a sham, but are split over whether to campaign for a "No" vote or call for a boycott. In the July 1 vote, Russians will vote to approve or reject constitutional reforms including a change that would allow Putin to serve two more six-year terms, if re-elected, instead of stepping down in 2024.

Putin's approval rating, though still high at 59%, has slipped to its lowest since 1999, the Levada pollster says, and the coronavirus pandemic poses one of the biggest challenges of his more than 20-year rule. Even so, Putin's opponents believe the outcome is a foregone conclusion. Some, such as politician Alexei Navalny and the liberal opposition Yabloko party, have urged supporters not to vote.

"Legitimising this 'fete for Putin' by increasing turnout is just helping the Kremlin," said Lyubov Sobol, a Navalny ally. Others, such as the Communist party, which usually backs the Kremlin on big decisions, have urged supporters to vote against.

The Kremlin says constitutional changes are needed to strengthen the role of parliament and improve social policy and public administration, and that polls show the changes have wide support. Critics say the reforms amount to a constitutional coup. Proposed measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, such as allowing voting over seven days and in tents outside polling stations, will complicate election monitoring and risk voter fraud, opponents say.

"There's no opportunity to uncover falsifications. All that remains is a circus with blow-up tents," Navalny said. Election officials deny such accusations, saying the vote will be free and fair.

A "Nyet" campaign led by several opposition politicians, which is also considering a boycott, says billboards advertising the vote are biased and opponents have been given no air-time. One billboard in the city of Stavropol declares: "Update the constitution!" with "Okay" beneath it.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-With crisis response in place, Fed focuses on long term

The Federal Reserve completes its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with attention turning from its massive response to the coronavirus pandemic and toward its still-developing plans to strengthen and lengthen a nascent economic recovery. ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow retreat ahead of Fed outlook; Nasdaq hits new high

The SP 500 and Dow slipped on Wednesday, as losses in financial stocks outweighed a boost from technology, with focus shifting to the Federal Reserves first projections on the economy since the coronavirus outbreak.The tech-heavy Nasdaq, by...

Gunman shoots at California police station, wounds deputy

A sheriffs deputy was wounded Wednesday while responding to a report that a gunman was firing shots at a central California police station, authorities said. The shooter remained on the loose and a search was underway in the downtown area o...

Piaggio India launches e-commerce platform

Piaggio India on Wednesday launched an e-commerce platform with two exclusive online stores for its two brands Vespa and Aprilia considering consumer safety in the current coronavirus pandemic. Through the online stores, customers can now e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020