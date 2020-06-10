Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Stop the pain,' a brother of George Floyd tells Congress

Floyd's appearance before a House hearing came a day after funeral services for his bother, the 46-year-old Minnesota man whose death has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudices.“I'm here today to ask you to make it stop.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:11 IST
'Stop the pain,' a brother of George Floyd tells Congress

Philonese Floyd challenged Congress on Wednesday to “stop the pain" so that his brother George wouldn't be just "another name” on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police. Floyd's appearance before a House hearing came a day after funeral services for his bother, the 46-year-old Minnesota man whose death has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudices.

“I'm here today to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain,” Philonese Floyd told the silenced hearing room. Choking back tears, he said he wants to make sure that his brother, whom he called “Perry,” is “more than another face on a t-shirt. More than another name on a list that won't stop growing.” Floyd directly challenged lawmakers to step up. "The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough. Be the leaders that this country, this world, needs. Do the right thing.” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler gaveled in the session as Democrats review the Justice in Policing Act, a far-ranging package of proposals amid a national debate on policing and racial inequity in the United States.

Lawmakers will also hear testimony from civil rights and law enforcement leaders at the congressional hearing on proposed changes to police practices and accountability after the Minnesota man's death in police custody and the worldwide protests that followed. “Today we answer their call,” Nadler said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi watched from the hearing audience and the GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy joined on the dais. Republicans are rushing to draft their own proposal but also criticizing calls from activists across the country who want to “defund the police” -- a catch-all term for re-imagining law enforcement, but one that President Trump and his allies have seized on to portray Democrats as extreme.

“The American people understand that it's time for a real discussion," said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking Republican on the panel. But he said what they also understand, Jordan said, is that “it is pure insanity to defund the police.” Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

PCB warns Babar Azam and Co for violating its COVID SOP

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Wednesday warned national ODI and T20 captain Babar Azam and some other players for violating its Standard Operating Procedures SOPs amidst the ongoing COVID-19 after they practised together at a local club...

Impasse over COVID-19 insurance resolved; shooting of Bengali TV serials to start from Thursday

Resolving their differences over the issue of COVID-19 medical insurance, representatives of actors, technicians, producers of Bengali TV soaps and channel heads on Wednesday arrived at a consensus to start serial shootings from June 11, W...

Two-time All-Star OF Claudell Washington dies at 65

Two-time All-Star outfielder Claudell Washington died Wednesday at age 65. He had been living in the San Francisco area and battling illness for several years, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.Washington played 17 seasons in the maj...

Brazil's Bolsonaro tells actress to 'get out' after she criticizes pandemic response

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro told an actress to get out of here after she criticized his response to the coronavirus pandemic in a gathering outside his official residence on Wednesday morning. Cris Bernart told Bolsonaro that Brazils e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020