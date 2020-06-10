Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, which has seen a surge in cases over the past few days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:25 IST
Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, which has seen a surge in cases over the past few days. The chief minister said Shah assured him of all cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

"Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon''ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said in a tweet. An official said there was a detailed discussion between the two leaders on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 once people from other states start coming to Delhi for COVID-19 treatment. He said the AAP dispensation will implement Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order overruling his government's decisions on reservation of state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites as "this is not the time for disagreements and politics".

The Shah-Kejriwal meeting comes days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia demanded immediate release of funds to give salaries to employees of the Delhi government and for other matters. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally near 33,000, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 984.

This is the second time when over 1,500 case have been reported in a day in Delhi.  The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3. In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 984, and the total number of cases mounted to 32,810.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Two brothers killed in MP; four arrested

Two brothers were hacked to death by a group of four persons over an old enmity here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Roshan Thakur 35 and his brother Bhura 32 were attacked with axes and canes by the group in the Durga Nagar lo...

Libya's GNA and LNA engage in UN-supported 5+5 joint military commission talks - tweet

The United Nations support mission in Libya said in a tweet on Wednesday that both Libyas Government of National Accord GNA and the Libyan National Army LNA are engaged in the third round of 55 joint military commission talks.The mission co...

Asiatic lions roar louder, it's conservation success: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it was conservation success after the Gujarat government announced that the population of Asiatic lions has gone up by 29 per cent in the Gir forests. Asiatic Lion roars louder....

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020