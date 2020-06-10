Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fired State Dept watchdog says he was bullied by officials

Former Inspector General Steve Linick told Congress last week that two senior officials sought to block an inquiry into the arms deal, according to a transcript of the interview made public Wednesday by Democrats leading an investigation into his dismissal.Linick, who had been inspector general since 2013, also said he was looking into previously reported allegations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife may have misused government staff to run personal errands and several other matters.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:52 IST
Fired State Dept watchdog says he was bullied by officials
Image Credit: Freepik

The independent State Department watchdog fired by President Donald Trump says top department officials tried to bully him and dissuade his office from conducting a review of a multibillion-dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia. Former Inspector General Steve Linick told Congress last week that two senior officials sought to block an inquiry into the arms deal, according to a transcript of the interview made public Wednesday by Democrats leading an investigation into his dismissal.

Linick, who had been inspector general since 2013, also said he was looking into previously reported allegations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife may have misused government staff to run personal errands and several other matters. Trump abruptly fired him late on May 15 with what Linick said was no warning or cited cause. "I was in a state of shock because I had no advance notice of anything like that," Linick said, recalling his reaction when he was informed of Trump's decision. "I had no indication whatsoever." Shortly after the transcript was released, Pompeo called Linick a "bad actor" who had been acting inappropriately and not in the best interests of the State Department. Pompeo did not address the allegations of attempted bullying. He stood by his recommendation that Trump fire Linick, one of several inspectors general whom the president has recently dismissed.

Linick said he had opened a review of last year's $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia at the request of lawmakers who claimed Pompeo had inappropriately circumvented Congress to approve the deal. Linick said the State Department's top management officer, Brian Bulatao, and legal adviser Marik String tried to stop him. Bulatao "said that we shouldn't be doing the work because it was a policy matter not within the IG's jurisdiction," Linick said, adding that both Bulatao and String "were of the same mind" on the matter.

Linick said in the interview that he believed the Saudi review, which is continuing, was appropriate because it looked at whether proper procedures and regulations were followed. He said he had requested an interview with Pompeo on the matter but had never received a response. Linick acknowledged that Pompeo did respond in writing to questions. "All I can say is it's ongoing and their report is ongoing," he said of the Saudi arms sale review.

Linick testified that he repeatedly clashed with Bulatao, a former business associate and close friend of Pompeo, over other issues as well. "I would say that sometimes the relationship was professional; at other times, he tried to bully me," he said. Pompeo, Bulatao, and others have said Linick was dismissed in part because of inappropriate actions but also because of the alleged leak of one of his office's reports into accusations of political reprisals by Trump appointees against career State Department officials.

Linick denied his office was responsible for the leak. He said an investigation into the alleged leak by the Defense Department inspector general cleared him and his office. Linick's office has been highly critical of such retaliation but had also criticized Democratic officials during the Obama administration, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

At a State Department news conference, Pompeo questioned the validity of the leak investigation and said he and others still had questions about the origin of information that was critical of the administration's top envoy for Iran, Brian Hook. "We have asked for a more through investigation than Mr. Linick asked for," Pompeo said. "We're determined to figure out how that information escaped to harm someone who works here." In addition to the Saudi arms deal and Pompeo's use of government staff, Linick said that at the time of his ouster, his office had open reviews into several other matters. They included issues related to the conduct of the former chief of protocol who was dismissed last year, the curtailment of visas for former Afghan and Iraqi translators who served with U.S. forces, and a controversy over a rescinded Global Women of Courage award.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Two brothers killed in MP; four arrested

Two brothers were hacked to death by a group of four persons over an old enmity here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Roshan Thakur 35 and his brother Bhura 32 were attacked with axes and canes by the group in the Durga Nagar lo...

Libya's GNA and LNA engage in UN-supported 5+5 joint military commission talks - tweet

The United Nations support mission in Libya said in a tweet on Wednesday that both Libyas Government of National Accord GNA and the Libyan National Army LNA are engaged in the third round of 55 joint military commission talks.The mission co...

Asiatic lions roar louder, it's conservation success: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it was conservation success after the Gujarat government announced that the population of Asiatic lions has gone up by 29 per cent in the Gir forests. Asiatic Lion roars louder....

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020