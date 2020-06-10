PM Modi holds talks with Cambodian PM over phone, discusses development partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and Cambodia PM Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen discussed the coronavirus pandemic during a telephonic conversation.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held telephonic conversation with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and discussed the coronavirus pandemic. The two leaders agreed to continue the ongoing cooperation for helping each other's expatriates and facilitating their evacuation, a PMO release said.
It said the Prime Minister conveyed India's commitment for strengthening its relationship with Cambodia, an important member of ASEAN with shared civilizational and cultural ties with India. The leaders reviewed robust development partnership between both countries, including capacity building programmes under the ITEC scheme and Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework.
The Cambodian PM emphasised the importance that Cambodia attaches to relations with India. Prime Minister reciprocated the sentiment and stressed Cambodia's valued role in India's Act East policy. (ANI)
