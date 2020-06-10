Left Menu
Keeping the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar in mind, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has declared that it will contest on 32 seats in the first list for polls scheduled for later this year.

ANI | Kishanganj (Bihar) | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:46 IST
Bihar polls: AIMIM releases first list of 32 seats spread across 22 districts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Keeping the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar in mind, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has declared that it will contest on 32 seats in the first list for polls scheduled for later this year. The party will field 32 candidates, spread out in 22 districts of the state according to the first list.

The information regarding the same was shared in a press conference held by Akhtar ul Iman, Bihar AIMIM president at the party's Kishanganj office. The districts from which AIMIM will field candidates include, Katihar, Purnia, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Patna, among others.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had clarified that the ruling NDA will fight the upcoming elections under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

