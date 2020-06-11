Illegal to misinterpret court proceedings, SC verdict yet to come: YSRCP leader on SEC case

Senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court has not given verdict in State Election Commissioner (SEC) case, but rejected only to give stay in favour of the State Government. While addressing a press conference here, Rambabu said that the court has asked respondents to file counters, and hearing will follow.

"A section of media has been propagating from 9.45 AM itself that the SC order is in favour of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and against the State Government. The court has adjourned the hearing for four weeks. The SC categorically said that it will hear the arguments of both sides and then only pronounce judgment," he said. "Pro-TDP media has started propaganda as if the verdict was out and it was against the Government. It is illegal to misinterpret the proceedings of courts. Such an attitude of a section of media is dangerous for democracy. What is the need for a court hearing if the media itself delivers judgments," he added.

On April 10, an Ordinance was promulgated by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to curtail the tenure of the SEC. Earlier, Ramesh Kumar resumed the office of Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner soon after the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered the state government to reinstate him.

The Andhra Pradesh government appealed in the Supreme Court against the verdict of High Court of reinstating Ramesh Kumar to the post. SC refused to stay the Andhra Pradesh HC order. (ANI)