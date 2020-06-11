Surgical strike at corruption must, transparency and accountability have to be followed: WB Governor to Mamata Banerjee

Tagging the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter, state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that "surgical strike" at corruption in the public interest is must and added that he is in "unsparing high alert mode". "Hope scary reports Mamata Banerjee 'All that is brewing in the excise pot' are untrue. Another scam taking shape! Surgical Strike at corruption in public interest must. Alert: Public functionaries should not fall prey to such sinister mechanism. Law would surely catch up," Dhankhar tweeted.

In another post, Dhankhar wrote, "Favoritism-single tender issues were flagged to Chief Secretary." "Transparency and accountability have to be followed-Unscrupulous elements have to be warded off-not patronized. Am in unsparing high alert mode. Primary focus has to be welfare of people," he added. (ANI)