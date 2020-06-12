Left Menu
Development News Edition

US vice president scolded over packed meeting

A US lawmaker who represents northern Virginia suburbs is criticising Vice President Mike Pence for meeting with dozens of Trump campaign staff packed into an Arlington office without social distancing or masks.The Trump-Pence campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Under an executive order issued by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, patrons in indoor places shared by groups near each other must wear face coverings.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 00:30 IST
US vice president scolded over packed meeting
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A US lawmaker who represents northern Virginia suburbs is criticizing Vice President Mike Pence for meeting with dozens of Trump campaign staff packed into an Arlington office without social distancing or masks. Pence tweeted a photo of the gathering on Wednesday but subsequently deleted it. In the tweet, Pence said he wanted to thank the staff members for their hard work and to keep it up. But it was the photo that raised concerns.

Democratic Rep. Don Beyer says the fact that Pence deleted the tweet "shows that he knows the behavior was wrong." Beyer said the vice president and the Trump campaign "are setting the worst possible example" He said the kind of gathering in the picture was "reminiscent of 'super spreader' events earlier in the pandemic" and could put people at risk. The Trump-Pence campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under an executive order issued by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, patrons in indoor places shared by groups near each other must wear face coverings. However, the order does not apply to employees, employers and independent contractors in the workplace unless they are working in customer facing areas.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese protesters shut down roadways with fires as currency collapses

Lebanese cut roadways with burning tyres and rubbish bins across Beirut and other cities on Thursday in renewed protests sparked by a rapid fall in the pound currency and mounting economic hardship. The pound slid to about 5,000 to the doll...

Statistics Canada to start collecting race-based jobs data from July

Statistics Canada will start including details about peoples race in its monthly employment data in a bid to reflect more accurately the harm done by the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said on Thursday. The additional information will fir...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble, safe-haven assets rally on downbeat Fed outlook

Global equity markets fell sharply on Thursday in their worst sell-off since markets crashed in March, while safe-haven assets rose after the Federal Reserves sobering outlook cast doubt on hopes for a V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus...

2 Vande Bharat flights evacuate 362 Indians from Abu Dhabi

Two special flights under Vande Bharat Mission brought back 362 stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi to Trivandrum and Mumbai on Thursday. 2 special flights from Abu Dhabi to Trivandrum Mumbai carried 362 passengers today under the VandeBharatM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020