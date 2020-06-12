Left Menu
Cong leader Pramod Tiwari slams BJP for trying to destabilise Rajasthan govt

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari attacked the BJP for trying to destabilise the Rajasthan Government ahead of Rajya Sabha elections.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:19 IST
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari attacked the BJP for trying to destabilise the Rajasthan Government ahead of Rajya Sabha elections. "On the one hand, India is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and is among the most affected nations. Instead, BJP is fighting to form its government in Rajasthan," said Tiwari on Thursday.

This comments of the Congress leader came after the Party Chief Whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi, on Wednesday wrote to Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging that attempts are being made to destabilise the State Government by luring his party's MLAs and independent MLAs who support the Government. The Congress leader said the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was decided by the BJP.

"The government did not fall in Madhya Pradesh; the Central government led by BJP had instructed Shivraj Singh Chouhan to pull back party support. Chouhan, who is the current Chief Minister, has himself said that. He said it in a meeting himself that he did that on the instructions of the central BJP," he alleged. "This is for the first time in the history of this country, that Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have accepted that they have destroyed the government on the Central government's instructions," Tiwari added.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP-led opposition for "indulging in horse-trading" and stated that "everyone is united". Three Rajya Sabha seats of Rajasthan are up for election which is scheduled to take place on June 19.

Congress party has 107 MLAs, including six from BSP who changed camps last year. The party has the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. (ANI)

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

