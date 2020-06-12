Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cops trying to frame Gujarat Cong MLA in false case: Chavda

The Gujarat Congress on Friday alleged the police have hatched a conspiracy at the behest of ruling BJP to frame senior party MLA Punja Vansh in a false case to stop him from voting in the crucial June 19 Rajya Sabha polls for four seats in the state.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:09 IST
Cops trying to frame Gujarat Cong MLA in false case: Chavda

The Gujarat Congress on Friday alleged the police have hatched a conspiracy at the behest of ruling BJP to frame senior party MLA Punja Vansh in a false case to stop him from voting in the crucial June 19 Rajya Sabha polls for four seats in the state. A party delegation will make a representation to Chief Electoral Officer for Gujarat, S Murali Krishna, highlighting the issue of "horse-trading and intimidation", said state Congress president Amit Chavda.

He claimed though Vansh's name was not there in an FIR lodged in May at the Una police station in Gir-Somnath district, the local police were "hell bent" on framing Vansh, a six-time MLA from Una and current chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Assembly. "An FIR was registered in Una last month in connection with a clash between two rival groups. Despite having no role in it, the Una police summoned Vansh twice this month to record his statement. Though Vansh honoured both summonses, the police called him once again on June 11," Chavda told reporters.

"When Vansh requested the police to give him time till the Rajya Sabha elections get over, the police did not listen and insisted that he appear before them on the given date. "We fear that the police have planned to arrest our MLA to prevent him from voting. The BJP and its government are applying every trick to win the elections," said the GPCC president.

Vansh and other Congress MLAs have been shifted to different resorts across the state to save them from 'horse- trading' attempts. Till now, eight Congress MLAs have resigned, bringing down the party's strength in the Assembly to 65, a number not enough for the opposition outfit to win two Rajya Sabha seats for which it has fielded candidates.

The elections for four seats of the Upper House of Parliament was supposed to be held on March 26. However, they were eventually postponed for an indefinite period in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent imposition of nationwide lockdown. The elections for four seats in Gujarat are now scheduled on June 19.

In March, when the Rajya Sabha polls were first announced, five Congress MLAs had resigned from the Assembly. Last week, three more Congress legislators quit after fresh election date was announced.

While the Congress has fielded its senior leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki, the BJP has nominated Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin as its candidates. In the 182-member Assembly, the BJP has 103 MLAs and the opposition Congress 65. While the Bharatiya Tribal Party has two MLAs, the Nationalist Congress Party has one legislator.

One MLA, Jignesh Mevani, is Independent, while 10 seats are vacant, two due to court cases and eight following resignations..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

HC clears way for recruitment of govt teachers in UP

The Allahabad High Court on Friday allowed Uttar Pradesh to resume the process of recruiting assistant basic teachers, provided it sets aside over half of the 69,000 posts for shiksha mitras who now hold temporary jobs. Justices P K Jaiswal...

Official: Bomb explodes in Kabul mosque, at least 4 killed

A bomb exploded Friday inside a mosque in west Kabul killing at least four people, including the prayer leader, and wounding an unknown number of others, an Afghan government official said. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said a bom...

“No-knock” warrants banned in US's Louisville city

The use of controversial no-knock warrants has been banned in Louisville, and the new ordinance named for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot after officers burst into her home. The citys Metro Council unanimously voted Thursday night to b...

Chouhan clip: 30 Cong workers held for protest bid in Indore

Nearly 30 Congress workers, including the partys Indore unit chief, were arrested on Friday for trying to stage a demonstration here over the audio-video clip of alleged speech of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020