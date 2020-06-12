Left Menu
White House staff have also declined to wear masks on Air Force One, even in close proximity to the president. Vice President Mike Pence, for his part, tweeted — and then deleted -- a photo of himself posing with staff huddled together at the reelection campaign's headquarters.

Downplaying virus risk, Trump gets back to business as usual
At the White House, aides now routinely flout internal rules requiring face masks. The president's campaign is again scheduling mass arena rallies. And he is back to spending summer weekends at his New Jersey golf club. Three months after President Donald Trump bowed to the realities of a pandemic that put big chunks of life on pause and killed more Americans than several major wars, Trump is back to business as usual even as coronavirus cases are on the upswing in many parts of the country.

While the nation has now had months to prepare stockpiles of protective gear and ventilators, a vaccine still is many months away at best and a model cited by the White House projects tens of thousands of more deaths by the end of September. Amid renewed fears of a virus resurgence, financial markets frequently highlighted by Trump as a sign of economic recovery suffered their worst drop since March on Thursday.

At the White House, though, officials played down the severity of the virus surge and sought to blame it on factors beyond Trump's forceful push to reopen the economy, which he's counting on to help him win reelection. "The data shows that we are moving in the right direction as a nation," said Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who stressed the country has a positive testing rate under 6%.

Still, Adams cautioned at a roundtable with Trump in Texas that while the country has flattened the curve on virus cases, "that doesn't mean that COVID has gone away, that it's any less contagious, that it's any less deadly to vulnerable communities." The White House was a late adopter of many of the safety proposals it recommended, eager to project a sense of normalcy even as it relied on strong testing capacity not available to the rest of the nation. Now Trump, who watched the human and economic toll of the virus take the wind out of his campaign sails, sees even greater urgency in returning to how things were no matter the state of the virus. At the White House, the coronavirus task force has dramatically scaled back both its visibility and its operations. It now meets once or twice a week on an as-needed basis instead of every day.

White House officials say that, because response systems have already been put in place and a strategy developed, there's no longer a need for a whole-of-government response. Still, the president receives regular briefings, and the vice president gets briefed multiple times a day. Yet Trump has taken to talking about the pandemic in the past tense an "invisible enemy" conquered rather than one still ravaging a nation that has, in recent weeks, also been consumed by mass protests following George Floyd's killing by police.

Within the White House complex, many staffers have been flouting directions issued last month to limit their entry to the West Wing and advising "everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask or facial covering" unless they are sitting at their desks and at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from colleagues. The directive came after two White House officials the vice president's press secretary and a presidential valet tested positive for the virus, sending panic waves through the building. Weeks later, staff members are frequently seen walking around the West Wing without masks. That includes meetings with the president, such as a Wednesday roundtable with African American supporters. White House staff have also declined to wear masks on Air Force One, even in close proximity to the president.

