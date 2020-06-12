Left Menu
Development News Edition

Racial Protests: "Shameful" to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson

Anti-racism protesters, who have staged demonstrations since the death of African American George Floyd, have put statues at the forefront of their challenge to Britain's imperialist past. Politicians, police and activists sought to dissuade people from coming to Parliament Square on Saturday, where statues were boarded up ahead of possible protests.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 23:06 IST
Racial Protests: "Shameful" to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson
St Thomas' Hospital in London where British prime minister Boris Johnson is admitted (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was "absurd and shameful" that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by activists, his strongest statement yet on growing protests against the legacies of past leaders. Anti-racism protesters, who have staged demonstrations since the death of African American George Floyd, have put statues at the forefront of their challenge to Britain's imperialist past.

Politicians, police and activists sought to dissuade people from coming to Parliament Square on Saturday, where statues were boarded up ahead of possible protests. A statue of Edward Colston, who made a fortune in the 17th century from the slave trade, was torn down in the city of Bristol on Sunday, and authorities have acted to protect monuments they believe could be next.

They have now boarded up a statue opposite parliament of Churchill, Britain's prime minister during World War Two, after demonstrators defaced it last weekend. "It is absurd and shameful that this national monument should today be at risk of attack by violent protesters," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, around 500 people gathered in London's Hyde Park chanting "the UK is not innocent" and "Black Lives Matter", before marching through central London, with many saying that statues such as Colston's were legitimate targets. "If we have these big images, and we're telling people that these people and what they stood for is OK, we're just allowing everything that they did to pass," said Samantha Halsall, 23, a student at the protest.

Organisers told the protesters not to turn up in central London on Saturday amid concern that there could be altercations with counter-protestors looking to defend statues. London police chief Cressida Dick echoed that call.

"It's clear that we're in the middle of a public health crisis. So it's not safe for them, it's not safe for the people around them," she said. "Secondly, we do have information that people are intent on coming to cause violence and confrontation."

The opposition Labour party warned that the weekend was likely to see "major challenges" and that far-right activists might "exploit the situation and sow hate for their own divisive ends." Far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon said he would not turn up to the square on Saturday as he did not want to be responsible for more racial division.

Johnson is an admirer and biographer of Churchill, and some of those close to him say he wants to emulate him. But Churchill expressed racist and anti-Semitic views and critics blame him for denying food to India during the 1943 famine which killed more than two million people - aspects of his legacy which some say are not scrutinised enough.

"Yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial," Johnson wrote, calling on people to avoid the protests. "We cannot now try to edit or censor our past. We cannot pretend to have a different history." (Additional reporting by Kate Holton, Dylan Martinez and Will Russell, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Timothy Heritage and Stephen Addison)

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

Health News Roundup: California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones; U.S. CDC reports 1,994,283 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

J-K agriculture varsity gets new VC

J-K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday appointed Dr J P Sharma as the vice-chancellor of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology. Dr Sharma, who was serving as the joint director of the ICAR in ...

NIRF ranking: Bengal education minister takes pride in

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said he was proud that the Jadavpur University and the Calcutta University are among the top 10 Indian varsities in the ranking by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. ...

One killed, 15 injured in bomb blast in market in Pak

A powerful bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in Pakistans garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday, killing one person and injuring 15 others. The explosion occurred in Saddar area of the city, which is not far away from the Gener...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on bargain hunting but trading volatile

U.S. stocks were higher in late afternoon trading on Friday but had bounced between losses and gains as bargain hunting following a sharp losses a day earlier was offset by continued worries about the economy. The SP 500 was on track for it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020