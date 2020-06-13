Left Menu
Congress 'defaming' India: Naqvi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 12:29 IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the Congress of "defaming" the country, BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday the opposition party remains "fixed in feudal family photo frame" and is unable to realize that India's DNA is full of tolerance and harmony. Speaking to reporters, the minority affairs minister said "ill-informed" leaders of the opposition party should know that the credo that "all living beings are happy" is India's legacy and cultural commitment. He was taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who in a conversation with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns on Friday said the DNA of openness and tolerance that India and the US were known for has "disappeared", and those creating divisions are now claiming to be nationalists.

"Fixed in a feudal family photo frame, the Congress is unable to see India's DNA which is full of tolerance and harmony," Naqvi said, adding India doesn't need any certificate of "DNA test" from "prejudiced laboratory of political hypocrisy". India's cultural commitment to tolerance and harmony has united such a large country with the thread of unity in diversity, he said.

Naqvi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the "biggest victim" of intolerance of "bogus bashing brigade" for more than the last decade. Even in a pandemic period, the Congress and its leaders instead of becoming a part of the solution to problems are creating "political pollution".

Congress due to its political bankruptcy has been involved in defaming the country even in these hours of crisis, he said. The Congress raised questions when terrorists were eliminated, it created a ruckus on surgical strike, it created confusion on the coronavirus pandemic and now it is conspiring to portray India as intolerant, Naqvi alleged.

