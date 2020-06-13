'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results': Rahul Gandhi
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at the Centre for extending the nationwide lockdown even as coronavirus cases continue to rise. On Twitter, the Gandhi scion shared four graphs depicting the rise of COVID-19 cases while sharing a quote to hit out at the Centre's decisions.
"Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results," he tweeted. Yesterday also he attacked the Centre over the surge in the cases of novel coronavirus cases across the country.
On micro-blogging site, the Congress leader referring to the country having the highest number of COVID-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia, stated, 'India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence.' At present, India has been placed at the fourth position among all countries in terms of the number of coronavirus cases. (ANI)
