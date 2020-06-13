Public Sector Banks sanctioned Rs 24,260 cr loan to MSMEs for 'self-reliant' campaign: Nadda
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 14:51 IST
BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday that public sector banks (PSB) have sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260 crore to 5.46 lakh MSMEs under 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme within 14 days of the launch of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" campaign. "Within just 14 days since the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan was announced, PSBs have already sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260 crore to about 5.46 lakh MSMEs under 100 per cent ECLGS. "I thank PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for taking these bold and effective measures," he tweeted
