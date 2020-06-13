Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public Sector Banks sanctioned Rs 24,260 cr loan to MSMEs for 'self-reliant' campaign: Nadda

"I thank PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for taking these bold and effective measures," he tweetedThe central government has launched the campaign to make India "self-reliant".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 14:51 IST
Public Sector Banks sanctioned Rs 24,260 cr loan to MSMEs for 'self-reliant' campaign: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday that public sector banks (PSB) have sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260 crore to 5.46 lakh MSMEs under 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme within 14 days of the launch of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" campaign.  "Within just 14 days since the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan was announced, PSBs have already sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260 crore to about 5.46 lakh MSMEs under 100 per cent ECLGS. "I thank PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for taking these bold and effective measures," he tweeted

The central government has launched the campaign to make India "self-reliant".

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

Fast & Furious 9: Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou join the cast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Headmaster arrested for 'molesting' student in Odisha school

The headmaster of a government-run school in Odishas Balasore district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a girl student in the educational institute, police said. The incident took place in an upper primary school in Singla p...

As Southwest Monsoon advances, Mumbai to receive rainfall in next 24 hrs: IMD

As the Southwest Monsoon is moving towards the southern part of the country, it would further advance into remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and few areas of southern Gujarat in the next 24 hours, predicted India Meteorologi...

Tiger Shroff shares throwback video to wish 'Rockstar' Disha Patani on birthday

Calling her Rockstar while wishing actor Disha Patani on her 28th birthday, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff sent birthday wishes along with a never seen before throwback video to make the day special. The Baaghi 3 actor put out a video on I...

Trump postpones campaign rally in Tulsa to June 20

US President Donald Trump has postponed his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was earlier scheduled for June 19 Juneteenth, a holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the US. It will now be held on June 20. We had previously sche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020