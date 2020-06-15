Deferred due to COVID-19, polls to 9 Bihar legislative council seats now on July 6

Elections to nine Bihar Legislative Council seats, deferred due to the outbreak of coronavirus, will now be held on July 6. According to an Election Commission statement, nine members of the Bihar Legislative Council had retired on May 6.

On April 3, the Commission had announced postponement of the polls due to the coronavirus pandemic and the countrywide lockdown. According to fresh dates, the notification for the elections would be issued on June 18 and the polls will be held on July 6.

The counting will take place on July 6 evening itself after the conclusion of the polling as per laid down norms. Members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will elect nine new MLCs in the elections.

MLCs are usually elected by four types of electors -- MLAs, Graduates, Teachers and members of local authorities..