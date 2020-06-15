BJP leaders know they won't return to power, trying to make money fast, alleges Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said corruption has become a "domestic industry" in Uttar Pradesh and alleged that BJP leaders are trying to make as much money as they can, knowing that they will not return to power. He hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government over alleged anomalies in the recruitment of 69,000 government teachers in the state, saying such scams are not possible without the help of people from the top.

"The BJP dispensation is losing its mental balance fearing that it will not return to power. The government is misusing its power and the BJP leaders are trying to make as much money as possible," Yadav claimed. "The mastermind of the recruitment scam is said to be associated with the BJP. In the Basic Education department, there are many teachers working on fake documents," he alleged.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police was recently asked to probe the case in which salaries worth lakhs of rupees had been withdrawn from multiple schools in the name of just one teacher -- Anamika Shukla. "There are reports that some colleges associated with the Lucknow University also have such Anamikas. Such scams are not possible without any green signal from the top. As far as corruption is concerned, it has become a domestic industry," Yadav alleged.

Referring to the arrest of seven persons, including two secretaries of the minister of state for animal husbandry, by the STF for duping a man of over Rs 9 crore, the SP chief said, "In the secretariat, senior officers are also running the business of cheating people in the name of getting them jobs and contracts." "A separate office was opened in the secretariat and the government had no clue about it," he said in a statement in Hindi..