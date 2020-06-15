Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. accuses Venezuela's Maduro of seeking to rig upcoming vote

Venezuela's constitution grants the power to appoint electoral council members to the National Assembly, which Guaido leads, but the Supreme Court ruled that the legislature had failed to do so. The United States and most other Western countries recognize Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader, though Maduro still controls the state.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 16-06-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:54 IST
U.S. accuses Venezuela's Maduro of seeking to rig upcoming vote
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The U.S. government on Monday accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of "illegally" installing a new national electoral council to oversee parliamentary elections due to take place later this year.

Venezuela's Supreme Court, which is dominated by Maduro loyalists, named the council last week. Opposition leader Juan Guaido called the electoral body "false" and said the opposition would not recognize it. Venezuela's constitution grants the power to appoint electoral council members to the National Assembly, which Guaido leads, but the Supreme Court ruled that the legislature had failed to do so.

The United States and most other Western countries recognize Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader, though Maduro still controls the state. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement, said Maduro was manipulating Venezuela's constitution and the new council would fail to implement the conditions required to hold free and fair elections.

"Without following this process, elections that represent the will of the people are impossible," Pompeo said. "This step by the regime and its Supreme Court takes Venezuela even further away from a democratic transition." Guaido's allies have pledged to extend the term of the current legislature. An extension past the scheduled January 2021 end date would allow Guaido to remain in his role even if the opposition boycotts the parliamentary elections later this year.

In a statement late on Sunday, Guaido's opposition coalition said the conditions did not exist for elections to take place guaranteeing transparency, trust, and public freedoms, including a "trustworthy" election council. Maduro, a socialist, said on Saturday the new electoral board was necessary to elect a new National Assembly after what he described as "five totally lost years" under the opposition.

The new council held its first session on Monday, state television showed, though it did not give any details on the upcoming electoral process.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaign to give Tulsa rally-goers masks, fever checks

People attending President Donald Trumps campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday will receive temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer before entering the arena, the Republicans campaign said.The campaign said there have been mor...

Woman commits suicide by jumping from balcony of her house in southeast Delhi

A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of her house in southeast Delhis Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Monday The deceased, Deema Khurana, was found lying on the ground on Sunday and was rushed to Al...

Two COVID-19 patients reach Mandi from Delhi in private vehicles, HP infection tally crosses 550-mark

Two COVID-19 patients reached Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district from Delhi in private vehicles on Monday, officials said. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old youth from Chamba, who died a few days ago, tested positive for coronavirus, while the states ...

Oscars 2021 ceremony switched to April from February due to coronavirus

The organizers of the Oscars on Monday shifted the date of the 2021 movie awards ceremony to April from February because of the coronavirus epidemic.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said the Oscars, the highest honors in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020