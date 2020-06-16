Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says ex-adviser Bolton will break the law if he publishes book

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his former national security adviser John Bolton will have broken the law and face criminal liability if a book he has written about his time in the White House is published.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 05:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 05:03 IST
Trump says ex-adviser Bolton will break the law if he publishes book

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his former national security adviser John Bolton will have broken the law and face criminal liability if a book he has written about his time in the White House is published. Trump told reporters that Bolton knows he has classified information in his book, and that he had not completed a clearing process required for any book written by former government officials who had access to sensitive information.

"I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified. So that would mean that if he wrote a book and if the book gets out, he's broken the law," Trump said. "That's called criminal liability. That's a big thing," Trump added.

Attorney General William Barr, speaking at the same event, said the Justice Department was trying to get Bolton to complete the clearance process and "make the necessary deletions of classified information." Trump fired Bolton in September after 519 days on the job amid simmering differences on a wide array of foreign policy issues.

Bolton's "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," is set to be published on June 23. The publisher, Simon and Schuster, said in a news release on Friday the book provides an insider account of Trump's "inconsistent, scattershot decision-making process."

The book details Trump's dealings with China, Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Iran, Britain, France and Germany, the publisher said. "This is the book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read," Simon and Schuster said. Ben Wizner, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, said the effort to block the book's publication was doomed to fail.

"As usual, the government's threats have nothing to do with safeguarding national security, and everything to do with avoiding scandal and embarrassment," Wizner said. Trump said the problem of publishing classified information including conversations with the president "becomes even worse if he lies about the conversation, which I understand he might have in some cases." He said he had not read the book.

"So we'll see what happens. They're in court, or they'll soon be in court," Trump said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. airlines threaten to ban passengers who refuse to wear masks

U.S. airline passengers who refuse to wear facial coverings during the novel coronavirus pandemic could have their flying privileges revoked, the industrys main lobby group said on Monday. Major U.S. airlines may prevent anyone not wearing ...

Huawei CFO raises new argument to fight U.S. extradition in Canada court

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is raising a new argument in a Canadian court in a bid to fight extradition to the United States on bank fraud charges, court documents released on Monday showed. Mengs lawyers claim the case that...

Japan to scrap costly land-based US missile defence system

Japans Defence Ministry has said that it has decided to stop unpopular plans to deploy two costly land-based US missile defence systems aimed at bolstering the countrys capability against threats from North Korea. Defence Minister Taro Kono...

Cricket-CA chairman calls media conference, expected to confirm Roberts sacking

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings has called a media conference at midday 0200 GMT on Tuesday where he is expected to confirm that Chief Executive Kevin Roberts has been axed. Australian media reported that the board held an extraordi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020