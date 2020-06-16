Chouhan to visit ailing MP governor in Lucknow
Tandon (85) was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. "The chief minister is leaving shortly for Lucknow to meet the governor and find out about his well-being," the official told PTI.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:00 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be leaving for Lucknow on Tuesday to visit ailing state governor Lalji Tandon who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital there, an official said. Tandon (85) was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.
"The chief minister is leaving shortly for Lucknow to meet the governor and find out about his well-being," the official told PTI. According to a report from Lucknow, Tandon's condition is "Serious yet under control".
"He (Lalji Tandon) is on ventilator since yesterday (Monday)," Medanta Hospital director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI in Lucknow. As per a hospital bulletin issued on Monday, Tandon "developed internal abdominal bleeding for which an emergency operation was performed. The operation was successful and he was shifted to ICU under strict supervision of medical experts".
"On 15 June, consequent to problems in his lungs, kidney and liver, he has been put on elective ventilator support and is also undergoing dialysis," the bulletin stated. PTI MAS ARU ARU
