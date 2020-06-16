India-China standoff:BJP MP appeals to people to support armed forces

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday came out strongly against the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops and appealed to people to support the armed forces. In a series of tweets, Chandrasekhar, who is a former member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, hit out at China and the Communist Party of China (CCP) over the incident.

The BJP Rajya Sabha member called upon people to "get behind the men and women in our armed forces and support them strongly, unitedly and patiently." He also appealed to the people not to let politics or any other thing dilute Indian unity against China. "I want to tell the CCP side - India has never clashed with any nation - but when violence is forced on it, it will respond fittingly and unitedly," he tweeted.

The Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well. The extent of casualties on the Chinese side was, however, not immediately clear.