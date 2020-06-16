UK to merge international development ministry and Foreign Office

UK to merge international development ministry and Foreign OfficeReuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:32 IST
Britain will merge the Foreign Office and its international development ministry whilst retaining a commitment to spend 0.7% of gross national income on aid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. "This will unite our aid with our diplomacy and bring them together in our international effort," he told parliament.
The new ministry will be called the Foreign, Commonweath and Development Office.
