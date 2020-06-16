BJP expels 3, showcauses 2 in Tripura for anti-party activities

The ruling BJP in Tripura has expelled three of its leaders for six years and showcaused two others for breach of discipline and anti-party activitities, party sources said on Tuesday. State BJP media-in-charge Victor Shom said the three expelled karykartas are Kajal Dey, the party president of Bamutia mandal, Tapan Guha, the upa pradhan of Bashpodua gaon panchayat in South Tripura district and Rahim Mia, the executive member of the Minority Morcha of South Tripura district.

They were expelled on Sunday. Shom said the allegations against the three were investigated by the party and were show caused. They were then expelled by Tripura BJP president Manik Saha.

The two who were showcaused were BJP state committee member Nitish Dey and the secretary of Surma Mandal committee in Dhalai district, Nanigopal Kar, he added. The charge against Nitish Dey and Nanigopal Kar was that they had intentionally blocked some development works for their financial benefits, while that against Kajal Dey was that he helped in bringing a no confidence against a gram panchayat pradhan owing loyalty to BJP in Bamutiya constituency, Shom said.