Trump expects no empty seats as he returns to campaigning

Health experts have warned that holding an indoor rally while the virus continues to circulate will put attendees at risk. But Trump has accused the media of “trying to Covid Shame” him out of holding the rally and says he's expecting a record crowd.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:25 IST
President Donald Trump is telling reporters there won't be an empty seat in a Tulsa arena Saturday when he returns to the campaign trail for the first time since the coronavirus shut down much of the country. Health experts have warned that holding an indoor rally while the virus continues to circulate will put attendees at risk.

But Trump has accused the media of "trying to COVID Shame" him out of holding the rally and says he's expecting a record crowd. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted earlier Monday that attendees will have their temperatures checked before entering and will be given face masks and hand sanitizer.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says the precautions are "a recognition that there are guidelines in place that should be followed" and says: "We certainly hope that the people in Oklahoma will adhere to all the reasonable guidelines and have fun." The campaign says over 1 million tickets have been requested so far.

