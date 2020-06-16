Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia starts early voting on reform extending Putin's rule

Russia's far eastern region of Kamchatka has kicked off early voting on the constitutional reform that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036, with election officials travelling to remote areas and bringing ballots to residents who don't have access to polling stations.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:03 IST
Russia starts early voting on reform extending Putin's rule
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's far eastern region of Kamchatka has kicked off early voting on the constitutional reform that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036, with election officials travelling to remote areas and bringing ballots to residents who don't have access to polling stations. Early voting on the reform has been officially allowed since June 10 — 20 days ahead of the vote scheduled for July 1 — with many regions starting the process this week.

Kamchatka election officials traveled to deer herder settlements, remote weather stations and divisions of the country's Pacific Fleet on Monday and Tuesday. Footage showed officials in hazmat suits traveling by helicopter to several remote locations with a small ballot box and residents filling out ballots. Some 60 people out of 2,000 residents of remote areas have already voted, Inga Irinina, head of Kamchatka's regional election commission, told The Associated Press.

This week early voting has also kicked off in a number regions of Russia's Siberia, the Ural mountains and the far north of the country. After proposing a sweeping constitutional reform earlier this year, Putin insisted on putting it to a nationwide vote even though it wasn't legally required. The plebiscite was initially scheduled for April 22, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rescheduling the vote for July 1 has still elicited public health concerns, because Russia is reporting over 8,000 new virus cases daily and remains the third hardest-hit country in the world. The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed these concerns, saying that Russia was able to slow down the epidemic and assuring people that all the necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the voters.

In one measure that aimed to avoid crowds on voting day, polling stations will open a week ahead of the vote, on June 25 through to June 30. Kremlin critics fear the move will hinder independent monitoring of the election.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 332 to 17,299; death toll 1,231

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose by 332 to 17,299 on Tuesday while death toll went up by 21 to 1,231, a Health official said. A total of 235 patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad in the day, taking the number of...

Violence surges in Yemen after coronavirus truce expires

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the south of the kingdom on Tuesday after intercepting several drones the previous night.Viole...

Harvard professor pleads not guilty in U.S. to lying about China ties

A Harvard University professor pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he lied to U.S. authorities about his ties to a China-run recruitment program and funding he received from the Chinese government for research.Charles Lieber, the ...

Eiffel Tower to reopen after longest closure since WWII

Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower to reopen next week after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Paris landmarks longest closure since World War II. But as Frances tourism industry starts back up in earnest, the 324-meter-tall wr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020