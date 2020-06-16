Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to impose sanctions aimed at blocking Syria military victory

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:11 IST
U.S. to impose sanctions aimed at blocking Syria military victory
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@OCHA_Syria)

The United States will impose sanctions on Wednesday aimed at cutting off revenue for Syrian President Bashar al Assad's government in a bid to push it back into United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to the country's nearly decade-long war.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft told the Security Council on Tuesday that Washington would implement the measures to "prevent the Assad regime from securing a military victory." "Our aim is to deprive the Assad regime of the revenue and the support it has used to commit the large-scale atrocities and human rights violations that prevent a political resolution and severely diminish the prospects for peace," Craft said.

Russia and China criticized the U.S. plan to impose further unilateral sanctions. Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the United States had confirmed: "that the purpose of these measures is to overthrow the legitimate authorities of Syria." China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said that "as vulnerable countries like Syria are struggling with the (coronavirus) pandemic, imposing more sanctions is simply inhumane and may cause additional catastrophes."

Craft said the sanctions would be imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act - signed by President Donald Trump in December - which aims to deter "bad actors who continue to aid and finance the Assad regime's atrocities against the Syrian people while simply enriching themselves." Addressing a separate meeting of the Geneva-based U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday, Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari, accused Washington of trying to impose U.S. law on the world and flouting calls for it to end unilateral sanctions.

A crackdown by Assad on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to civil war, with Moscow backing Assad and Washington supporting the opposition. Millions of people have fled Syria and millions are internally displaced. U.N. Syria mediator Geir Pedersen told the Security Council he hoped to convene opposing sides in Syria's civil war in Geneva for negotiations on the constitution toward the end of August. The constitutional committee negotiations struggled to make headway last year.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

UN alarmed about detention, abuse of Egyptians in Libya

The United Nations raised the alarm Tuesday about the detention and mistreatment of a large group of Egyptian citizens in Libya, in possible violation of international law. Graphic footage has surfaced on social media in recent days that pu...

Weekly coronavirus death toll in French nursing homes doubles to 73

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 111 to 29,547 on Tuesday with the health ministry including weekly data for the death toll in nursing homes.The number of people who died in hospitals increased by 3...

Taj Mansingh Hotel to be converted into COVID facility; Delhi cases cross 44000, death toll 1,837

The five-star Taj Mansingh and another hotel will be converted into COVID-19 facilities as the Delhi government on Tuesday ramped up its efforts to augment beds for patients amid a spike in infections. With 1,859 fresh infections, the total...

Wedding postponed after two relatives of groom test COVID-19 positive in Patiala

A wedding in Punjabs Patiala was postponed after two relatives of the grooms family tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The wedding was to be held at Ghuman Nagar in Patiala on Tuesday, they said.Two of the five memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020