Junaid Azim Mattu loses no-confidence motion in Srinagar Municipal Corporation, removed as Mayor

Junaid Azim Mattu on Tuesday lost a no-confidence motion moved against him by some corporators, thereby losing his position of Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:12 IST
Former Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Junaid Azim Mattu on Tuesday lost a no-confidence motion moved against him by some corporators, thereby losing his position of Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). Mattu took to Twitter to announce his defeat.

"The vote of 'No Confidence Motion' against me, and the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) has been passed in the SMC with 42 votes out of 70. The BJP, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and some independents have polled against the JKPC and Congress abstaining whip where 28 corporators abstained," Mattu tweeted. "I respect the verdict of the Corporation. The seemingly unthinkable seems to have happened as JKNC and BJP have come together in Srinagar. But more on that later. Time to spend some time with my family after nearly four months of our war against COVID-19," he added.

Mattu further said: "I express gratitude to JKPC especially our Chairman Sajad Lone Sahab as well as my JKPC colleagues in SMC! I also express gratitude to JKPCC Congress President Ghulam Ahmad Mir and colleagues from INC who voted for me. I'll continue to work with you and uphold your trust!" (ANI)

