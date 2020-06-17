Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish president may visit U.S. following Trump troop announcement-media

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said he hopes some troops now stationed in Germany will be moved to Poland. "If there is such an official invitation, then there will be such a visit and there will be such a meeting," Krzysztof Szczerski, an aide to Duda, told Polish radio of the possibility of a visit to Washington.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:43 IST
Polish president may visit U.S. following Trump troop announcement-media

Discussions are under way for a possible visit by Polish President Andrzej Duda to Washington, Polish media reported, as Warsaw looks to boost the U.S. military's presence in the former communist state. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would cut the number of its troops in Germany by about 9,500. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said he hopes some troops now stationed in Germany will be moved to Poland.

"If there is such an official invitation, then there will be such a visit and there will be such a meeting," Krzysztof Szczerski, an aide to Duda, told Polish radio of the possibility of a visit to Washington. Poland's state news agency, PAP, reported that an invitation had been received by Poland on a working level but had yet to be confirmed by either the Polish or the American side.

Asked about the possibility of a visit, Duda's spokesman referred to Szczerski's remark and declined further comment. Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, is fighting an increasingly close campaign before a presidential election on June 28.

On June 12 last year, Trump agreed, with Duda beside him at the White House, to send 1,000 more troops to his NATO ally, bolstering its defences against Russia to the east and cementing bilateral ties. Reuters reported on June 10 that the project was crumbling, with disputes unresolved over how to fund the deployment of additional U.S troops and where to garrison them.

The report was denied by some members of Poland's government and the U.S. ambassador to Poland, Georgette Mosbacher.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-India awaits Modi's response to China after 20 killed in clubs and stones border clash

India impatiently awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modis response on Wednesday to the death of at least 20 soldiers in a border clash with Chinese troops as the countrys media vented its fury and political rivals goaded Modi over his silence...

Norwegian salmon was not source of virus at Beijing food market, Norway says

Chinese and Norwegian authorities have concluded that Norwegian salmon was likely not the source of the novel coronavirus that was found at cutting boards in a Beijing food market, the Norwegian fisheries and seafood minister said on Wednes...

Karur Vysya Bank, Maruti Suzuki tie up to offer car loan

Coimbatore, June 17 PTI Karur Vysya Bank KVB has entered into an arrangement with Maruti Suzuki to fund buyers of Maruti vehicles. Both existing and new customers would be eligible to avail themselves of loans from KVB.The bank is offering ...

China claims sovereignty over Galwan Valley; refuses to comment on Chinese casualties

China on Wednesday claimed that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh always belonged to it but underlined that Beijing does not wish to see more clashes, after the militaries of the two countries were engaged in the biggest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020