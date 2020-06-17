Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digvijaya seeks FIR against MP CM, Irani over 'fake' video

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Madhya Pradesh Police, seeking registration of an FIR against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Smriti Irani for "sharing a fake video" of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:09 IST
Digvijaya seeks FIR against MP CM, Irani over 'fake' video

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Madhya Pradesh Police, seeking registration of an FIR against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Smriti Irani for "sharing a fake video" of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign. The senior Congress leader and a large number of partymen went to the office of Crime Branch of Police in Bhopal on Wednesday morning and submitted a complaint in this connection.

In his complaint, Singh said that Chouhan had tweeted Rahul Gandhi's "fake" video, which Irani had re-tweeted. On Monday, the police had registered an FIR against Digvijaya Singh and 11 others for allegedly circulating an "edited" clip of Chouhan's old statement (given on January 12 this year) on the liquor policy of the previous Kamal Nath government.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan also committed the same crime for which an FIR was filed against me. If an FIR can be filed against me, the MP CM should also be booked. We demand that the MP Police register an FIR against him just as they did against me," Digvijaya told reporters outside the crime branch office. "I had written a letter to Chouhan that tribals in his constituency Budhni were duped of Rs 450 crore. I wrote to him that if no action is taken in this case, I will be forced to sit on a dharna outside the CM's residence. After this, an FIR was filed against me," he said.

Digvijaya Singh also accused the state government of harassing his party workers, who were booked along with him. "The Congress workers are being harassed by the police. The police should first investigate the source of the video and who edited it and then take action," he added.

In the letter submitted to the crime branch, Singh alleged that Chouhan had tweeted a fake video of Rahul Gandhi on May 16, 2019 "to malign his image" in the public. The Congress leader also submitted links of some prominent news portals along with this complaint.

As per the complaint, Chouhan's tweet read: "What is this? Rahul ji, you have changed the Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister for not waiving off loans of farmers on time, at least in speech. Only a great person like you can do such things in a jiffy". Chouhan had also shared a video of Rahul Gandhi with the tweet. According to the news report attached with the complaint, Chouhan's reaction was to the 13-second video of Rahul Gandhi in which the latter purportedly says, "Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Bhupesh Baghel ji, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Hukum Singh Karada ji".

The speech was reportedly given by Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally in MP's Neemuch on May 14, 2019. The news item tagged by Singh also mentions a link of Rahul Gandhi's "original" speech, in which he purportedly said, "Kamal Nath ji, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Baghel ji, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Hukum Singh Karada ji, PC Sharma ji".

By re-tweeting this tweet of Chouhan, union minister Smriti Irani helped the MP CM in this criminal conspiracy, Digvijaya Singh's complaint said. The Congress leader demanded that a case against Chouhan, Irani and their associates be filed under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery to harm the reputation) 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (public mischief) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of IT Act.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Crime branch, Nischal Jharia, told PTI that a letter has been received in this regard and "suitable action would be taken after investigation into the matter". Reacting to the development, state Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said, "It would have been better had he (Digvijaya) filed the complaint against the cheating with the farmers in Rs 2-lakh farm loan waiver, in providing unemployment allowance, giving scooty and laptops to girls. He will be vanished after the Rajya Sabha polls." Farm loan waiver, giving unemployment allowance, giving scooty and laptops were the poll promises given by the Congress ahead of the last state assembly polls held in November 2018.

On Monday, Digvijaya Singh, MP Congress' social media coordinator Avinash Kadbe and 10 others were booked under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (public mischief) and 465 (forgery) on a complaint lodged by BJP leaders..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

China claims sovereignty over Galwan Valley; refuses to comment on Chinese casualties

China on Wednesday claimed that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh always belonged to it but underlined that Beijing does not wish to see more clashes, after the militaries of the two countries were engaged in the biggest...

WRAPUP 3-India awaits Modi's response to China after 20 killed in clubs and stones border clash

India impatiently awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modis response on Wednesday to the death of at least 20 soldiers in a border clash with Chinese troops as the countrys media vented its fury and political rivals goaded Modi over his silence...

Norwegian salmon was not source of virus at Beijing food market, Norway says

Chinese and Norwegian authorities have concluded that Norwegian salmon was likely not the source of the novel coronavirus that was found at cutting boards in a Beijing food market, the Norwegian fisheries and seafood minister said on Wednes...

Karur Vysya Bank, Maruti Suzuki tie up to offer car loan

Coimbatore, June 17 PTI Karur Vysya Bank KVB has entered into an arrangement with Maruti Suzuki to fund buyers of Maruti vehicles. Both existing and new customers would be eligible to avail themselves of loans from KVB.The bank is offering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020