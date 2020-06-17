Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assault case: BJP leader Sonali Phogat arrested,released on bail

BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who had allegedly thrashed a government official after accusing him of having made indecent remarks against her, was on Wednesday arrested and later granted bail by a court here.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:48 IST
Assault case: BJP leader Sonali Phogat arrested,released on bail

BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who had allegedly thrashed a government official after accusing him of having made indecent remarks against her, was on Wednesday arrested and later granted bail by a court here. She was arrested for allegedly beating Sultan Singh, secretary of the Hisar market committee, at Balsamand village on June 5, police said. Police said she was produced before a court here which released her on bail. Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from Adampur in Hisar, a seat retained by senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal.

A video clip, purportedly showing the Hisar BJP leader beating the official with a slipper in full public view had gone viral on social media. Singh later lodged a complaint with police against Phogat, denying making any indecent remarks against her and accused her of beating him up under a "misconception" that he had opposed her during the assembly elections. After the incident, market committee employees across the state had protested, demanding that Phogat be arrested.

Binain Khap, one of the state's prominent khaps, had a few days ago given the state government a week's ultimatum to arrest Phogat. Phogat had told mediapersons in Hisar earlier that she had gone to meet market committee officials to air some grievances of farmers.

She said when Singh was showing her a place in the Balsamand area of Hisar district where a shed for farmers was to come up, he began making "indecent and derogatory remarks against her". She had claimed the official also made some comments against another woman official of the market committee and a woman minister of Haryana.

Police had lodged a case against Phogat under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault ) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Police had also registered a case against Sultan Singh on the complaint of Sonali Phogat. He was booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (act with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman)..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

At least 10 people killed, as many injured in road accident in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh: Police.

At least 10 people killed, as many injured in road accident in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh Police....

Auction for commercial coal mining on Thursday; PM to address launch event

The government will on Thursday launch here the auction of coal mines for commercial mining at an event that will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. As many as 41 coal blocks - spread across five states ...

Gujarat minister fined for not wearing mask

A minister in Gujarat had to pay a penalty of Rs 200 on Wednesday for not wearing a mask while entering the premises of Chief Ministers office in Gandhinagar ahead of a cabinet meeting. Wearing a mask outside home has been made mandatory by...

EU wants tougher checks on subsidised foreign buying spree of EU firms

The European Commission announced plans on Wednesday to impose tougher checks on foreign companies benefiting from unfair subsidies to buy up EU firms, a move targeted at Chinese state-owned enterprises and other foreign bidders. There is a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020