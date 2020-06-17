Guj: BJP, Cong hold meetings of MLAs ahead of Rajya Sabha poll

Two days before the Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress on Wednesday held meetings of their MLAs. The BJP's meeting-cum-training session was held in Gandhinagar on Wednesday evening in the presence of central party observers Bhupender Yadav and Ashish Shelar.

"Though our victory on three seats is certain, it is a party tradition to call a meeting of MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha election. Our central observers will provide necessary guidance to our legislators about the polling process," said deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. "All our MLAs are present and they will not leave Gandhinagar till voting is over (on June 19)," he added.

Opposition Congress also held a similar training session for its 60-odd MLAs at a five-star hotel near the Ahmedabad airport. In the election to the upper house of Parliament, each MLA is required to write 1, 2, 3 and so on against candidate's name on the ballot paper. The numbers indicate the preference of vote.

Rajya Sabha election for four seats in Gujarat became necessary as the BJP decided to field a third candidate, taking the number of candidates in the fray to five. While the Congress has fielded Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki, the BJP has fielded Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin.

In the 182-member Assembly, the BJP has 103 MLAs, while the Congress' tally now stands at 65 after resignations of eight MLAs since March. Two legislators belong to the Bharatiya Tribal Party and one to the Nationalist Congress Party.

Jignesh Mevani is an Independent MLA while 10 seats are vacant, two due to court cases and eight due to resignations of Congress MLAs..