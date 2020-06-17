Left Menu
PM Modi must tell nation who is accountable for the loss of lives of soldiers: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must inform the country about who is accountable for the loss of the lives of 20 Indian Army personnel who were martyred during the Galwan Valley face-off with Chinese troops on June 15.

AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must inform the country about who is accountable for the loss of the lives of 20 Indian Army personnel who were martyred during the Galwan Valley face-off with Chinese troops on June 15. Owaisi, while speaking to ANI, said: "We are angry and upset about the loss of our brave soldiers. The Prime Minister of India must inform the country as to who is accountable for this. Who is responsible for the death of the 20 soldiers? Does the accountability lie with the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister. or the CDS?"

He added: "The country wants to know who is accountable for this and some accountability must be fixed. Will the Government avenge the killings of our soldiers." He suggested that the best form of avenge would be to remove the Chinese from the "4.5 km territory which they have occupied in Galwan".

He further said, "Prime Minister must inform the country that how many of our brave soldiers are in the custody of the Chinese". "I hope that the prime minister would respond and tell the country. The people of this country must know. We have suffered huge losses--we cannot let their sacrifice go in vain. PM Modi must ensure that the Chinese must leave the occupied territory," he said.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

