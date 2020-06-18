Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Japanese justice minister, lawmaker wife arrested for suspected vote-buying -NHK

A former Japanese justice minister and his lawmaker wife were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of vote-buying, public broadcaster NHK reported, in a harsh blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he struggles with falling voter support.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 11:42 IST
Former Japanese justice minister, lawmaker wife arrested for suspected vote-buying -NHK
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

A former Japanese justice minister and his lawmaker wife were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of vote-buying, public broadcaster NHK reported, in a harsh blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he struggles with falling voter support. Voter support for Abe, who had close ties to the ex-justice minister, has declined over what critics say is his clumsy handling of the coronavirus outbreak, a furor over efforts to extend top prosecutors' retirement age, and questions about government programs to support tourism and smaller companies.

Media have said prosecutors suspect former justice minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, upper house lawmaker Anri Kawai, of offering millions of yen in cash to about 100 people prior to the 2019 upper house election, in which Anri Kawai won a seat. Katsuyuki Kawai, who previously served as a foreign policy adviser to Abe, quit as minister last October after reports of election irregularities by his wife.

"I have never engaged in political activities that are shameful in the light of my conscience, nor against the law," Kyodo news agency quoted Katsuyuki Kawai as saying on Wednesday. Anri has also denied vote-buying, media reports said. On Wednesday she told reporters her lawyer had advised her not to comment. Neither could be reached immediately for comment on Thursday.

Lawmakers cannot be arrested while parliament is in session, and while they can be charged, prosecutors rarely do so to avoid appearing to interfere in politics. Parliament's session ended on Wednesday. Abe's term as LDP leader and hence, premier, ends in September 2021 but speculation is simmering that he may have to step down sooner given his sagging support rates, which fell below 30% in two opinion polls last month.

"Abe's responsibility for appointing Kawai as justice minister will be called into question," said Tomoaki Iwai, a political science professor at Nihon University. "His ratings could fall further." ($1 = 107.2800 yen)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's Parliament passes Constitution Amendment Bill to update map incorporating Indian territories

Nepals National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the Constitution Amendment Bill to update the countrys political and administrative map incorporating the Indian territories. India has termed as untenable the artificial enlargement o...

France's Macron to talk Brexit in London and mark de Gaulle's 'Appel'

President Emmanuel Macron visits London on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulles appeal to the French resistance and to discuss Brexit with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Macron, who will be hosted by heir-to-the-throne...

Crowds begin to gather for inauguration of Burundi president

Crowds began to gather in the central Burundi province of Gitega on Thursday for the inauguration of Evariste Ndayishimiye as president following the sudden death of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza. Ndayishimiye, 52, a retired army genera...

2 more die of COVID-19 in Jammu

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Jammu city raising the number of fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir to 71, officials said on ThursdayA 65-year-old coronavirus positive man, who had returned from New Delhi along with three family m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020