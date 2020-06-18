Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serbia's opposition to boycott vote held during pandemic

Vucic and his allies have denounced the boycott, saying it includes parties that would not get enough votes even to make it into Serbia's 250-seat parliament.

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:24 IST
Serbia's opposition to boycott vote held during pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A Serbian opposition leader whose group is boycotting the country's parliamentary election says taking part in the vote amid the coronaviorus pandemic and without free media in the Balkan country would only legitimize what he called a "hoax vote." Dragan Djilas, the leader of the pro-boycott Union for the Serbia coalition, told The Associated Press that Sunday's vote is being held despite health risks and a lack of democratic standards for the campaign. Most of the main opposition parties will boycott the vote because of what they say is Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's iron grip on the country's media and the electoral process, as well as potential coronavirus infection hazards at voting stations.

The boycott means Vucic's right-wing Serbian Progressive party will emerge as an overwhelming winner and continue its eight years of political dominance. Vucic and his allies have denounced the boycott, saying it includes parties that would not get enough votes even to make it into Serbia's 250-seat parliament. All the seats are up for grabs. Vucic's party now has by far the most seats in parliament with 104. The next is his allied Socialists with 22. Although Serbia is facing a spike in new coronavirus cases, the populist leader claims the virus spread is under control and that masks will be made available for voters at polling stations.

Serbia went from having very strict lockdown measures to a near-total lifting of the government's emergency rules in early June. Opponents say Vucic eased the restrictions so he could hold the election, which originally was scheduled for April and canceled because of the pandemic, in order to cement his grip on power. "At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our president said all will be OK if we take a shot of brandy every day," Djilas said Wednesday in an interview. "And then he introduced the toughest possible lockdown measures, including an 84-hour curfew. Those older than 65 were kept indoors for 35 days." "Then the measures were lifted as if nothing has happened. It's unbelievable," he said.

Serbia is now seeing an infection spike after mass gatherings were allowed without people being instructed to keep social distance or wear masks. On June 1, Serbia had 18 new virus cases. On Wednesday, there were 96. Many peg the surge to the mass gatherings that have been allowed, including a soccer match in Belgrade that was attended by 20,000 people the largest gathering in Europe in recent months. Other nations such as Germany, Spain, Italy, and Britain have had soccer clubs play in empty stadiums.

"What led to the boycott by most of the opposition is the fact that we, in reality, have no elections," Djilas said. "For democratic elections, you have to have conditions for people to hear something different and freely express themselves." "Not a single of those conditions has been met," said Djilas, who is a frequent target of smear campaigns by the pro-government tabloids. "Media is not only closed for us, but it is used to attack people who think differently." In its annual report published in April, human rights watchdog Freedom House listed Serbia among "hybrid regimes" in which power is based on authoritarianism and can no longer be considered a democratic state. Serbian officials have vehemently rejected the report, saying it's based on wrong research and criteria. European Parliament members Tanja Fajon and Vladimir Bilcik, who before the vote tried to negotiate election conditions between Vucic and the opposition, said in a statement they are saddened by the boycott and urged voters to follow health and security measures on election day.

Djilas said in Serbia there will be no change without pressure on Vucic from the West. "We don't expect them to topple Vucic, we only want them to create conditions for free and fair elections."

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Progressive donor group announces USD 59M vote-by-mail campaign

A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a USD 59 million effort to encourage people of color to vote by mail in November, a step many Democrats view as crucial to turning out the partys base during the coronavirus pandemi...

UK companies with historic slave ties fund minority programmes

Two of Britains largest companies have promised to financially support projects assisting minorities as Britain continues to reckon with its role in the slave trade. Insurance giant Lloyds of London and the pub chain Greene King made the pl...

Lily James' next is thriller 'The Paris Trap'

Actor Lily James is set to feature in The Paris Trap, a thriller to be directed by Pablo Trapero, known for the acclaimed Argentinian film El Clan. According to Deadline, the new project will be presented to buyers during the virtual Cannes...

COVID-19 patients without disease symptoms may have weaker immune response: Study

COVID-19 patients who do not show any symptoms of the disease may have a weaker immune response to the virus, according to a new study that highlights the risks of using immunity passports to certify that a person has recovered from COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020